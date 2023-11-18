Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 48,919 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth $103,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at $44,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 19.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at $1,987,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Down 1.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 3.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Carvana to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

