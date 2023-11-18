Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,134 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,212,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,720,000 after acquiring an additional 39,930 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 808,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,818,000 after acquiring an additional 27,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 24,298 shares of company stock worth $1,835,156 in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of IMKTA opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.23. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $102.99.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Stories

