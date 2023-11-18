Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 55,654 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 164.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GFL. TheStreet cut GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

NYSE GFL opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.18. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -11.36%.

GFL Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

