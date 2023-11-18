Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Liberty Global by 447.9% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 171,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 140,188 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 97,553 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 311,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $946,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,661.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,937.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,661.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,997 shares of company stock worth $3,456,514. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $17.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $22.78.

LBTYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

