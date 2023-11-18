Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Axonics were worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Axonics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 172.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Axonics by 39.7% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Stock Down 1.3 %

AXNX opened at $56.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.16 and a beta of 0.46. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $436,477.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

About Axonics



Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

