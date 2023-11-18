Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 241,686 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 121,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,392.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 915,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 878,795 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

CPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

