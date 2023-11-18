Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,595,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 169,452 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $30,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $60,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,019.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $30,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,118. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $237,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $723.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.43. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is -40.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFFN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

