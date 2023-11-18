Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $10,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

