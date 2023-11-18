Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 373,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $10,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,763,000 after acquiring an additional 103,314 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,833,000 after acquiring an additional 348,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,047,000 after acquiring an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,934,000 after acquiring an additional 111,871 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after acquiring an additional 237,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.57 per share, with a total value of $198,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,875,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,474,459.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FBK. Raymond James began coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

FB Financial Price Performance

NYSE FBK opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $43.36.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.74 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 17.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

