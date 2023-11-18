Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,369 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,145,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,292,000 after buying an additional 936,329 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,985,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,842,000 after buying an additional 439,530 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,508,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,592,000 after buying an additional 335,556 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.57 and a one year high of $78.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.03.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

