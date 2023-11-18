Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $10,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

