Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.18 Million Stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $10,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,629,000 after buying an additional 73,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,016,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,964,000 after buying an additional 210,624 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,582,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,108,000 after purchasing an additional 105,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,514,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,892,000 after purchasing an additional 122,443 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 39.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $11.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $982.99 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPT. StockNews.com began coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

