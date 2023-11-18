Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.30 Million Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,159,191 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 234,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on KGC shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

