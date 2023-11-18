Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.80 Million Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,052,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 574.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,872,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,214,000 after buying an additional 44,186,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,722,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,731,000 after buying an additional 468,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after buying an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 268,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 50.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,328,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,304,725.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,923. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 2.7 %

JOBY opened at $6.15 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

