Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.45 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BIL opened at $91.68 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.33 and a 12-month high of $91.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average of $91.62.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

