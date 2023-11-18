Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.50 Million Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,906 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $9,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,169,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,025,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,369,000 after purchasing an additional 133,017 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,420,000 after acquiring an additional 741,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,154,000 after acquiring an additional 197,445 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Insider Transactions at Cross Country Healthcare

In related news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $131,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $131,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Krug sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $119,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $720.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $442.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare



Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

