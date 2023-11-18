Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.63 Million Stock Holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 875,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,531 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amplitude by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Amplitude Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

