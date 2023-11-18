Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.92 Million Stock Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 674,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $9,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after buying an additional 4,176,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $11,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,835,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBRG opened at $16.70 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.52 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DBRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

