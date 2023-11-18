Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.96 Million Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663,827 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $3,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of CCCS opened at $11.32 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

