Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 762,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,802 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $10,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBRT. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $205,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $80,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 389,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FBRT shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

FBRT stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 83.78, a current ratio of 83.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.90%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

