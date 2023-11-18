Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,585 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,291.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 243,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 31,501 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RLJ Lodging Trust

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

RLJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

