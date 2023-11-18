Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,515 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,231 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

BHLB stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $940.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $109.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In related news, Director Mary Anne Callahan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $259,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

