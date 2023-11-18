Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 119,882 Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,882 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $1,357,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $4,840,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 139,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLB. TheStreet lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $854.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.61. Core Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also

