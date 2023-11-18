Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 15,737 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 931,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 83.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 733.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 187,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $1,842,457.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,438,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,950,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $837.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

