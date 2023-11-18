Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 2,153 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $10,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 957.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Insider Transactions at Standard Motor Products

In other news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $43,308.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,968.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nathan R. Iles sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $63,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,616.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $43,308.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,968.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,652 shares of company stock worth $300,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SMP opened at $35.37 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a market cap of $768.59 million, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.