Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1,806.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NUSC stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $984.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

