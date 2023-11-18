Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 828,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,582 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after buying an additional 1,342,432 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after buying an additional 1,051,217 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,323,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,293,000 after buying an additional 232,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,392,000 after purchasing an additional 167,520 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor bought 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,527. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $163,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,636 shares in the company, valued at $345,465.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlyn R. Taylor purchased 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $593,527. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 73,175 shares of company stock valued at $768,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.68 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

