Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,334,882 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 47,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 574.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 1,615.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 193.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Insider Activity at SunCoke Energy

In related news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $153,242.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,793.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $8.97 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $751.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Stories

