Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ebix were worth $9,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 411.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 97,787 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 56.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the first quarter valued at $137,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on EBIX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 2.61. Ebix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $32.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

