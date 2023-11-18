Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 455,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,945 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 230.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TowneBank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $242.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.91 million. Analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

TowneBank Company Profile

(Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.