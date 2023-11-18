Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 54.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $118.82 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $304.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.34). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business had revenue of $491.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

Featured Stories

