Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,244 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 480,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,244 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $9,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Myers Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Myers Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Myers Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Myers Industries from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NYSE MYE opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $649.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

