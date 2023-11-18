Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 114,443 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,194,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRKL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,012,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,327,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,442,000 after acquiring an additional 930,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $8,501,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 125.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,055,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 587,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,712,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,984,000 after acquiring an additional 371,124 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $31,955.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

BRKL stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $89.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

