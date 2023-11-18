Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,877 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,877 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,716,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $28,890,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,479,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 405,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.53. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $488,218.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIII. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

