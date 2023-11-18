Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,636 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nelnet by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nelnet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 9.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nelnet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NNI opened at $86.40 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.13. The company has a current ratio of 44.25, a quick ratio of 44.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Nelnet

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $228,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nelnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Nelnet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Nelnet in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

