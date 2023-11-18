Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 185,659 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,876,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 185,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sabre were worth $9,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sabre by 17.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SABR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Insider Activity at Sabre

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,667,340 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sabre Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $7.92.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

