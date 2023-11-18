Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,097 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 405,654 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,097 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 545.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after buying an additional 254,850 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 776.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 123,651 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,376,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,286,000 after purchasing an additional 88,082 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $49,633.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,397.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $49,633.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,173 shares in the company, valued at $124,397.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at $828,609.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBSI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.17). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

