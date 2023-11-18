Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,410 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kforce were worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Kforce in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Kforce by 83.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kforce

In other news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $129,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,985.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.15. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $66.74.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $373.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.26 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 38.65%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KFRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kforce from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

