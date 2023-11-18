Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 399,597 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,191,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $9,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 279.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1,193.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens cut shares of Heritage Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $8.80 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $47.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.81 million. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

