Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 42,978 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,039 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 42,978 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth $397,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,223 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth $298,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 599,033 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 9.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

3D Systems Price Performance

Shares of DDD opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

3D Systems Profile

(Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.