Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 43,938 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,938 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,323,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,182,000 after acquiring an additional 79,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Heartland Express by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,436,000 after acquiring an additional 83,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Heartland Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 131,978 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,217,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after acquiring an additional 122,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after acquiring an additional 44,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $13.03 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.21). Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $295.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 60,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $890,323.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 210,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 60,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $890,323.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 210,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 14,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,345.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 166,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,606 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTLD. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTLD

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.