Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 46,522 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,522 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,194,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,525,000 after acquiring an additional 416,403 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,474.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CXW opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.85.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $483.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. Research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.