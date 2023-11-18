Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,756 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 74.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 572,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 244,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 614.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 279,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 240,409 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $46.45 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.99. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $217.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.29 million. Analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 16,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $570,530.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,355.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 16,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $570,530.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,355.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $3,942,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,383,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,697,946. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

