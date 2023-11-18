Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 60,425 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,097,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60,425 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 755.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:KRO opened at $8.69 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -135.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KRO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

