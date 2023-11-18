Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,159 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 535,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3,739.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 337.86 and a beta of 0.68. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $25.51.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

