Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,846 Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 676,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 410,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 225,055 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CIRCOR International Price Performance

CIRCOR International stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

