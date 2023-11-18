Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,984 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,070,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 957,438 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after purchasing an additional 786,122 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,391,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,313,000 after purchasing an additional 716,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.89. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $68.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.23.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $548.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.89 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.64.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $193,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,174,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,190,251.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,174,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

