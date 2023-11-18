Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 77,695 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Safehold were worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Safehold by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Safehold during the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Safehold by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Safehold from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Safehold Stock Down 0.5 %

SAFE opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 38.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $36.76.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Safehold had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.16%.

About Safehold

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.