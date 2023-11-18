Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 77,916 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 950,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $9,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 159,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 673,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 90,213 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 53.0% in the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.4% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GNL opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $15.28.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.95%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. They are focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

