Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,992 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,992 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $10,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,394,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,050,000 after acquiring an additional 250,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after acquiring an additional 332,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares in the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Stock Up 1.5 %

LEGN stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 510.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEGN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.01.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

